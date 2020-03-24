Life South Blood Drive

Blood donations are desperately needed as the fight against COVID-19 continues throughout the state and across the country. LifeSouth Community Blood Centers have trucks stationed outside of grocery stores and other locations to encourage people to help give blood during the COVID-19 outbreak.

LifeSouth is following safety protocol to ensure that all equipment used is sterilized and safe. Mobile blood donation centers are prepared to receive as many donors that will be willing to come out and potentially save a life.

Starting on Wednesday, a mobile blood donation center will be located at the Circle K in Oxford before going to the Walmart in Oxford on Friday. To find out where other mobile blood donation centers will be near you, visit Lifesouth.org.