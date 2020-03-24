Netflix Creates $100M Relief Fund for TV & Film Workers
An American media service provider is creating a relief fund for TV and film workers who are unemployed due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Netflix created a $100 million relief fund to point out that almost all movie and television productions have ceased globally.
Resulting in more than 100,000 crew members out of work. Netflix says most of the money will go toward helping them make ends meet and some of it will go toward other nonprofit organizations with similar goals.
