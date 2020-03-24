Tax Deadline Extension

Alabama Governor Kay Ivey has signed a supplement to the current state-of-emergency order to extend the filing deadline for state income taxes. Taxpayers now have until July 15 to file the proper returns. The 90 day extension means taxpayers will be exempt from late penalties and interest on any amount owed to the state.

According to the governor’s office, the deferment applies to all taxpayers, including individuals, trusts and estates, corporations, and other non-corporate tax filers. The federal tax filing deadline has also been extended until July 15th.