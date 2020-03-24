UPDATE: Confirmed Statewide COVID-19 Cases Now More Than 200

More than 200 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed throughout the state. As the majority of confirmed cases are in Jefferson County, Birmingham Mayor, Randall Woodfin has proposed an order for residents to “Shelter in place” at least until April 3rd. If approved, residents could only go out for food, medicine, and other essential services in order to stop the spread of COVID-19.

As of this evening, there are 242 confirmed cases in the state. The ages of those infected range from 2 to 97 and about 6-7%of the cases have required hospitalization. No deaths within the state have been reported.