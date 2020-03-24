Weaver Mayor Announces Park Equipment Closures

As more COVID-19 cases are confirmed throughout the state, cities are making the decisions necessary to help stop the spread of the virus. Weaver City Mayor Wayne Willis took to Facebook to let residents know that the outdoor playground and basketball courts at Elwell and Buckhorn Parks are now closed. Mayor Willis says there is no way to completely sanitize the equipment or the hands-on recreational facilities.

The Ladiga Trail, walking trail and Dog Park will remain open to the public, but Willis still encourages everyone to practice social distancing. Weaver’s City Council meeting was also canceled today. The next meeting is scheduled for April 14th.