AHSAA HOF Spotlight: Coach Tommy Lewis

Former local basketball coach Tommy Lewis is one of the 12 inductees in the AHSAA Hall of Fame Class of 2020. In the featured video, hear from Lewis about his induction and his storied career in the East Alabama Community.

Official release: Courtesy AHSAA

A basketball coach with a knack of getting the best out of his teams, Lewis, 58, learned to love the game as a high schooler at Spring Garden, where he graduated in 1979. He completed his college degree at Jacksonville State in 1984. He spent most of his career in education and coaching in his native Cherokee County at Gaylesville, Spring Garden and Cherokee County and finished his career at Piedmont, located on the Cherokee County border in Calhoun County.

He retired after 31 years of coaching with a 602-342 career record, which included taking three different schools to the AHSAA State Basketball Championship semifinals. He had 20 teams win 20 or more games and coached teams to area titles 22 times. His 2006 Cherokee County team had a 31-2 record and reached the Class 4A state tourney semifinals.

He also won more than 200 games at Spring Garden (226-106) from 1988-99 and at Piedmont (226-153) from 2006-18. He guided the Bulldogs to three regional titles and three state tourneys. The 226 wins at Piedmont is the most in the school’s nearly 100-year history.

AHSAA Hall of Fame will be postponed until June 22.