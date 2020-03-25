AL Unemployment Claims Skyrocket During Pandemic

Non-essentials businesses across the state have either temporarily closed their doors or laid off some of their employees to reduce operations as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. This has forced thousands of Alabamians to file for unemployment benefits.

Nearly 17,000 people filed unemployment claims within just two days, sometimes overwhelming the state’s application system. According to the Alabama Department of Labor Spokeswoman Tara Hutchison, the majority of the claims were listed as related to the virus outbreak.