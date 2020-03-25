CFNEA Establishes Community Recovery Fund

The Community Foundation of Northeast Alabama has established the Community Recovery Fund with $250,000 from the Susie Parker Stringfellow Health Fund held with the Community Foundation. The fund will support the unmet needs of individuals who have been affected by the COVID-19 virus through the foundations partnerships with not-for-profit organizations throughout the 9 county region.

Donors can join CFNEA in this effort by contributing to the Community Recovery Fund by logging on to yourcommunityfirst.org.