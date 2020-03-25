City of Birmingham Approves “Shelter in Place” Ordinance

The Birmingham City Council has approved a “Shelter in Place” ordinance that would direct residents to only go out for food, medicine, exercise, essential services and work. The ordinance was proposed by Mayor Randall Woodfin and will be in effect until April 3rd.

Health officials in Jefferson County had already ordered the closure of nonessential businesses, including hair salons and many retailers’ stores in an effort to slow the virus from spreading. The city of Birmingham has about 211,000 residents.