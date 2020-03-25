FDA Warns of Possible EpiPen Malfunction

The Food and Drug Administration is warning people about the possibility of EpiPen malfunctions. EpiPens are devices that deliver life-saving medication to those who suffer potentially life-threatening allergic reactions. According to the FDA, manufacturing defects or user error could prevent them from working properly.

Pfizer and Mylan make and distribute these EpiPens and the companies have warned that the devices could also be difficult to remove from their carrier tubes or accidentally activate. You can return the device to the company for a free replacement.