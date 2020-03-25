Teachers Prepare Lunch and Smiles for Students

It’s been nearly three weeks since students have been able to walk the halls of their school, interact with their peers and teachers since the global COVID-19 outbreak. Although some people believe that educators are taking this time to relax, many are actually still putting their students' best interest at heart.

More than 300 lunch bags were prepared for students by their teachers at Saks Elementary School today. As parents drove up to the parking lot, a teacher would deliver lunch bags to their cars. Like in many areas, most students have to rely on the school cafeteria during the school year.

And to show students teachers still care, and are thinking of them during this time, several educators from Saks Elementary took their cars through neighborhoods to wave at their students, putting a smile on their faces.