UPDATE: Statewide Confirmed COVID-19 Cases; 1 Confirmed Death

The COVID-19 outbreak throughout the state of Alabama continues to rise as there are now 386 cases and one death confirmed in the state. The Jackson County Commission has confirmed the death of an employee who contracted the COVID-19 virus. The employee worked in a department in the Jackson County Courthouse that did not require regular contact with the public. The county commission says the work area where the employee worked will be fully sanitized and checked before any employees are allowed to return to work when the courthouse reopens.

According to the state Department of Public Health, Etowah County has its first three confirmed cases. The top three counties with the most cases are Jefferson County with 129 cases, Lee County with 40, and Madison County with 35 cases.