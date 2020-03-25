White House & Senate Reach Deal on Stimulus Bill

Help could soon be on the way for Americans during the COVID-19 pandemic. After days of negotiations, the White House has reached a deal with Senate leaders on a two-trillion dollar Stimulus proposal.

$250 billion will go towards direct payments to individuals and families. $350 billion will go towards small business loans while $250 billion towards unemployment insurance benefits. $500 billion will be used for loans and distressed companies.

The package will give a one-time direct payment of $1,200 per adult making up to $75,000 a year, and $2,400 to married couples making up to $150,000 a year, with $500 payments for each child. This is the largest economic rescue bill in history.