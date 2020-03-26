Alabama Public Schools Closed for Remainder of 2019-2020 School Year

The fight against COVID-19 continues. And students in public schools, grades K-12 across Alabama will remain at home for the remainder of the school year. Governor Kay Ivey held a press conference earlier to announce the closure of all public schools.

Beginning on April 6th, Governor Ivey has issued an order for all K-12 public schools to implement a plan to complete the 2019-2020 school year using alternate methods of instruction as established by the State Superintendent of Education, Doctor Eric Mackey. Mackey says that his priority is to ensure that all high school seniors graduate.