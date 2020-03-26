CALCOVID Text Alerts from EMA

Calhoun County’s Director of Emergency Management Michael Barton wants residents to rely on the EMA for all updates concerning the coronavirus pandemic in the county. People in Calhoun County can sign up to receive text alerts for local updates on COVID-19 by texting “CAL-COVID” to 888777.

Barton says CAL-COVID is a great way for residents to have trusted information and to help sort facts from fear. You can also visit calhounema.org for updates.