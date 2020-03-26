Cheaha State Park Remains Open

Indoor activities such as bowling alleys, movie theaters and skating rinks are temporarily closed, leaving many people inside their homes with no idea of what to do with their spare time. But, an activity that many people take for granted is being able to go outside and enjoy the outdoors.

Cheaha State Park is still open, and people are taking advantage of the great outdoors while being able to practice social distancing in addition to getting exercise. With certain restrictions being placed across the country during the COVID-19 pandemic, people are still allowed to go outside for some fresh air.

Like many other parks and recreations, Cheaha has had to cancel its upcoming events, but it hasn’t stopped its employees from finding a creative way to still entertain its park guest.Visit Cheaha State Park on Facebook for more information about the virtual reality programs.