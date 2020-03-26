Jason Burnell (JSU) Details Experience in Italy During COVID-19

Former JSU basketball star Jason Burnell found himself in the red zone of the Coronavirus during his rookie season in the Italian professional league. Burnell plays for Pallacanestro Cantù near Milan in Northern Italy. He and his teammates learned March 8th that their season was suspended. As COVID-19 cases rose in the region, Burnell was confined to his home and eventually made his way back to the United States. TV24 Sports caught up with Burnell who detailed his experience in Italy and hopes for a return to finish out his first season. [Hear from Burnell in the featured video]