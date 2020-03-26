LifeSouth Blood Donations in Oxford

As we continue to fight back against the spread of COVID-19, blood donations are extremely important in an effort to keep up the nation’s blood supply during this pandemic. Donations during this time could potentially save a life. LifeSouth Community Blood Centers will have a mobile blood drive stationed at the Oxford Walmart Friday. LifeSouth is following safety protocol to ensure that all equipment is sterilized and safe.

To find a blood donation center near you, visit lifesouth.org.