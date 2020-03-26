Talladega College New Student Center Named After College President

A historically black college that was once struggling to survive, is now recognized as one of the most well-respected HBCUs in the nation. The college’s recent success has been credited to its 20th president. Talladega College’s Board of Trustees wanted to show their appreciation towards President, Doctor Billy Hawkins, by naming the newly constructed student center and area in his honor.

Doctor Billy Hawkins has served as president since 2008, and since then has enhanced the college’s student population, academics programs, physical facilities, and financial base. He has also boosted the college’s ranking, nationally and globally.

According to Talladega College’s Chairman of Board of Trustees, Isaiah Hugley, “the student center is now named “The Doctor Billy C. Hawkins Student Activity Center” because of his extraordinary performance, his more than $1 million financial commitment, and national recognition for academic leadership excellence.”