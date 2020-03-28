Anniston Family Searching for Missing 20-Year-Old Woman

An Anniston family has been searching for their loved one for several days and is now pleading out to the community for her safe return. 20-year-old Joani Bryant is a sophomore at Alabama A&M and has been missing since Monday. Her parents say she was last seen at her home in the 2,000 block of Moore Avenue in Anniston.

Joani is believed to be battling behavioral health issues. She left the house without her phone, wallet or ID. Her parents believe she is not herself right now, and is pleading for the public’s help locating their daughter.

If anyone has any information on the current whereabouts of Joani Bryant, you are urged to contact the Anniston Police Department.