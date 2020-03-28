Community Recovery Fund from the Community Foundation of Northeast Alabama

In response to the needs created by COVID-19, the Community Foundation of Northeast Alabama is encouraging community leaders and members to build partnerships to provide for neighbors in need. The “Community Recovery Fund” established by the Community Foundation will help support the unmet needs of individuals who have been affected by the coronavirus. $250,000 from the Susie Parker Stringfellow Health fund has already been pledged to the recovery fund.

The money will also go to non-profits who are supporting the needs of those in the community. If you would like to donate to the Recovery Fund, visit yourcommunityfirst.org.