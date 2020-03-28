FBI Warns of Scammer Activity
Saturday, March 28, 2020
The COVID-19 pandemic has unfortunately caused a spike in scammer activity. WEIS Radio reports that the FBI advises people to be on the lookout for scammers looking to steal your money and personal information. Emails, fake benefits and charitable donations are just several ways your personal information can be obtained by scammers.
The FBI encourages you to protect yourself by doing your research before clicking on links and responding to emails.
