Gov. Ivey Orders All Non-Essential Businesses to Close

Alabama Governor Kay Ivey has ordered all non-essential businesses to temporarily close to help stop the spread of COVID-19 across the state. The non-essential business closure includes entertainment venues, barbershops, nail salons, theaters, retail stores and more. The order will take effect Saturday at 5 p.m. and will be lifted April 17th.

Grocery stores, pharmacies, and hardware stores may remain open. Ivey has rejected proposals to follow other states with mandatory shelter-in-place orders. Today, she explained that decision.

This decision comes a day after Ivey ordered all schools to remain closed and teachers to continue lesson plans online for the remainder of the school year.