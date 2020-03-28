Ohatchee's Domonique Thomas Commits to Union College

Another member of the Class of 2020 will go on to play college football. Ohatchee's Domonique Thomas recently committed to play at Union College in Kentucky. Thomas will likely not hold a formal signing ceremony (to ensure practice of social distancing) however, TV24 Sports spoke with Ohatchee head coach Scott Martin about the next phase of Thomas' career. The talented running back enjoyed a phenomenal senior season where he rushed for more than 2,000 yards and 33 touchdowns. He was named a finalist for the ASWA Class 2A Back of the Year Award as well as a Pigskin Roundup All-Star. For his career, Thomas totaled over 5,100 yards with 87 total touchdowns.