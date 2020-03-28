Sheriff’s Mother Sews Masks for Law Enforcement

Despite the growing fears of COVID-19, law enforcement officers are still expected to report to work. However, some local law enforcement officers will be wearing very special protective gear to keep them safe during the pandemic. Each deputy and employee with the Calhoun County Sheriff’s office will get hand made masks to wear during their shifts thanks to Sheriff Matthew Wade’s mother.

Sheriff Wade says there is a shortage in protective gear due to not enough supplies being shipped out before COVID-19 was declared a pandemic. His mother is a retired teacher who happens to know how to sew and she presented an idea to him that he couldn’t say no to.

The masks are currently being created by the Sheriff’s mother, his daughter and a deputy’s mother. So far, enough masks have been made for all correctional officers. Sheriff Wade says there is nothing like a mother’s love.