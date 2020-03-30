JSU Suspends “In Person” Classes and Postpones Graduations

Jacksonville State University has announced the cancellation of in-person classes for the spring semester, as well as postponing upcoming graduation ceremonies. Students at Jacksonville State are back from what would have been their spring break last week, but due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the university will continue classes online. Undergraduate and graduate commencement ceremonies for the spring have been postponed until late May or early June.

If ceremonies are not allowed by then, spring graduates will participate in a ceremony August first. Residence halls will stay open throughout the spring semester. Students wanting to move out early will have the opportunity to do so beginning this week and will receive a prorated credit for housing and meal plans.