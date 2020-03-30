Jacksonville Fire Department Receives Donated Protective Equipment

One local fire chief is expressing his gratitude to community leaders for their support during the COVID-19 pandemic. Jacksonville State University has donated personal protective equipment to the Jacksonville Fire Department. According to fire chief Keith Kadle, the university has also loaned thermometers for firefighters to use during COVID-19 calls. Jacksonville City Schools is also allowing the fire department to use a disinfectant machine to sanitize vehicles and facilities.

Chief Kadle also says the city sponsored a COVID-19 class at the Centers for Domestic Preparedness for firefighters and police officers. Kadle describes this generosity as “an excellent example of all city entities working together to make the community safer and better."