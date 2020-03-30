Missing Anniston Woman Found Safe

The 20-year-old Anniston woman who had been reported missing last week has been found safe. WEIS Radio reports that Janie Bryant has been located at a hospital in Stockbridge, Georgia. Bryant was admitted into the hospital on Saturday night, but has no physical injuries. She won’t tell anyone where she has been for the last week or how she arrived at the hospital.

Bryant was last seen March 23rd at her home in the 2,000 block of Moore Avenue in Anniston. Her parents believe she has been suffering from behavioral issues. She is being hospitalized for a health observation.