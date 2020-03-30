Nation and Statewide COVID-19 Numbers

President Trump has extended the “social distancing” guidelines to April 30th as the nation continues to fight the COVID-19 virus. According to the John Hopkins University and Medicine Coronavirus Center, there are currently 160,000 cases throughout the country and more than 2900 patients have died.

The number of COVID-19 cases in the state also continues to grow while several additional deaths have also been confirmed related to this virus. There are now 923 Alabamians who have tested positive for COVID-19. The Alabama Department of Public Health has also confirmed the deaths of six patients.

Although the official death count stands at 6, there are more patients who died over the weekend and officials are working to determine if their cause of death is related to COVID-19. Governor Ivey had this to say to residents who are not taking this pandemic seriously and not following the guidelines set in place.

An additional drive thru for COVID-19 testing will be available in East Alabama beginning on April 1st. The drive thru testing location will be at 12th Street Baptist Church in Etowah County. While supplies are limited, tests will only be administered to people who are symptomatic and have a doctor’s referral or prescription.

Participants are asked to follow drive thru instructions by entering the testing location from West Grand Avenue only. To schedule an appointment in advance for testing, you will need to call the Etowah County Department of Public Health.