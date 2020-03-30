Stimulus Check Scam Warning

While Americans wait for their stimulus checks to arrive, the FBI and other government agencies are warning people to not fall for scams. Government officials say scammers are already trying to steal people’s money by asking for personal or financial information through calls, texts, email, and on websites. With the passage of the Stimulus Bill, Americans are eligible for up to $1,200 per person and should expect to see that money within a few weeks.

However, others who filed their taxes electronically in the past may see a direct deposit in their bank sooner than that. Scammers will likely try to scam others by claiming to be from the Government and ask for your personal information. If you are to receive a stimulus check, a notice will be sent by mail, no later than 15 days after the payment was sent out, with information including a phone number to call if funds have failed to arrive.