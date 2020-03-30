TALLADEGA'S SIMMONS & ANNISTON'S DUDLEY WIN PLAYER OF THE YEAR HONORS

The postseason basketball honors continue to roll in for local athletes. The Alabama Sportswriters Association has released the "Players of the Year" award winners. Talladega's Kobe Simmons won the honor for the second straight season. Simmons averaged 19 points, nine rebounds and two assists per game and led the Tigers to the Class 4A state championship game. Talladega finished the season with a 26-7 record.

Meanwhile Anniston's Allasha Dudley grabbed the girls 4A Player of the Year honor. The junior averaged 17 points, four rebounds and five assists per game. Dudley led the Lady Bulldogs knocked off Deshler to win to the 4A state championship - the first girls title in school history.

ASWA Boys Players of the Year

7A: Colby Jones, Mountain Brook

6A: Kam Woods, Pinson Valley

5A: Reginald Perry, Fairfield

4A: Kobe Simmons, Talladega

3A: Andres Burney, Pike Co.

2A: J.D. Davison, Calhoun

1A: Tommy Murr, Lindsay Lane

AISA: Tyree Curry, Evangel Christian

ASWA Girls Players of the Year

7A: Sarah Ashlee Barker, Spain Park

6A: Farrah Pearson, Hazel Green

5A: Niaira Jones, Charles Henderson

4A: Allasha Dudley, Anniston

3A: Molly Heard, Pisgah

2A: Elizabeth Hill, Cold Springs

1A: Katie Jones, Decatur Heritage

AISA: Chloe Johnson, Lee-Scott