TALLADEGA'S SIMMONS & ANNISTON'S DUDLEY WIN PLAYER OF THE YEAR HONORS
Tuesday, March 31, 2020
The postseason basketball honors continue to roll in for local athletes. The Alabama Sportswriters Association has released the "Players of the Year" award winners. Talladega's Kobe Simmons won the honor for the second straight season. Simmons averaged 19 points, nine rebounds and two assists per game and led the Tigers to the Class 4A state championship game. Talladega finished the season with a 26-7 record.
Meanwhile Anniston's Allasha Dudley grabbed the girls 4A Player of the Year honor. The junior averaged 17 points, four rebounds and five assists per game. Dudley led the Lady Bulldogs knocked off Deshler to win to the 4A state championship - the first girls title in school history.
ASWA Boys Players of the Year
7A: Colby Jones, Mountain Brook
6A: Kam Woods, Pinson Valley
5A: Reginald Perry, Fairfield
4A: Kobe Simmons, Talladega
3A: Andres Burney, Pike Co.
2A: J.D. Davison, Calhoun
1A: Tommy Murr, Lindsay Lane
AISA: Tyree Curry, Evangel Christian
ASWA Girls Players of the Year
7A: Sarah Ashlee Barker, Spain Park
6A: Farrah Pearson, Hazel Green
5A: Niaira Jones, Charles Henderson
4A: Allasha Dudley, Anniston
3A: Molly Heard, Pisgah
2A: Elizabeth Hill, Cold Springs
1A: Katie Jones, Decatur Heritage
AISA: Chloe Johnson, Lee-Scott