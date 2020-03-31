100 Days Left to Apply for Absentee Ballot

Ahead of the July 14th Primary Runoff Election, Alabama voters are reminded that there are 100 days left to apply for an absentee ballot. In an effort to protect the safety and well-being of voters, absentee ballots can be downloaded online or requested by visiting or calling the local Absentee Election Manager’s Office. Voters may also contact the Secretary of State’s Office to request an absentee ballot application.

For the July 14th Primary Runoff Election, the deadline to register to vote is June 29th. The deadline to submit an absentee ballot application is July 9th. The deadline to return an absentee ballot to the Absentee Election Manager is the close of business on July 13th, and the last day to postmark an absentee ballot is July 13th.