ADPH Employee Tests Positive for Coronavirus
Wednesday, April 1, 2020
An employee working for the Alabama Department of Public Health has tested positive for COVID-19. According to the department of public health, the employee works at the Bureau of Clinical Laboratories in Montgomery.
The employee had no public interaction on the job and was not working on COVID-19 testing. Other staff members who worked in close contact have been sent home for isolation and the entire building is being cleaned and disinfected.
Please reload