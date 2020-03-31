Drive-thru Testing in Etowah County

As more testing sites across the state are becoming available, a second drive thru location for COVID-19 testing will be in East Alabama beginning April 1st. The drive thru testing location will be at 12th Street Baptist Church in Etowah County. While supplies are limited, tests will only be administered to people who are symptomatic and have a doctor’s referral or prescription.

Participants are asked to follow drive thru instructions by entering the testing location from West Grand Avenue only. To schedule an appointment in advance for testing, you will need to call the Etowah County Health Department.