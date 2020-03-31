Ford to Build 50K Ventilators

An American automaker is using one of its factories to make thousands of ventilators. Ford is hoping to build 50,000 ventilators in 100 days at a plant in Michigan. The ventilator they will produce will only use air pressure and requires no electricity. A Florida company called Airon currently manufactures the ventilator and licenses it to GE Healthcare, but the company can only make three units per day.

500 union auto workers have volunteered to staff Ford’s Michigan plant to build the ventilators units around the clock on three different shifts. The announcement comes after President Trump invoked the Defense Production Act last week to compel General Motors to make the ventilators. Other companies and businesses working to create the life-saving devices are Tesla, Dyson, and Virgin Orbit.