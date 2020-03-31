JCOC Donates Food to Families in Need

Many families are struggling during this pandemic and one local non-profit is living up to its motto by “Helping when life hurts.” The Jacksonville Christian Outreach Center has fed 260 families in the last six days. Since COVID-19 was declared a pandemic, many businesses were forced to close, putting some people out of a job. Community leaders began donating food items and their time to the outreach center to help families in the Jacksonville community.

With strict social distancing guidelines set in place to help stop the spread of COVID-19, the outreach center has developed a system that allows for volunteers to help people without ever having to come into contact with them.

The Jacksonville Christian Outreach Center will continue to serve people in the community as long as they have food in its pantry. With that being said, food donations are always welcomed at the outreach center. You can bring the donated items to the outreach center located on West Francis Street between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Monday’s, Tuesday’s, and Thursday’s.

Families who are in need of food items can also come to the outreach center during those times. They must have a valid driver’s license with a 36265 zip code in order to receive service.