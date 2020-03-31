The Gadsden-Etowah County Emergency Management Agency is partnering with McDonalds to help support local healthcare providers and first responders who are on the front lines fighting the war on COVID-19. “Project COVID-19 Etowah” is an effort to collect supplies for healthcare providers and first responders in the county. All McDonald’s locations in the county are drop-off locations for the needed items shown on your screen.

Items desperately needed include thermometer covers, bleach, and clear safety glasses. Social distancing is required and those dropping off items are encouraged to wash your hands before and after you drop off the donated items. These items will also be used in local assisted living facilities and nursing homes. For more information on “Project COVID-19 Etowah,” visit the Gadsden-Etowah EMA’s Facebook page.