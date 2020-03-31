UPDATE: Statewide Confirmed COVID-19 Cases and Deaths

Alabama’s official death toll from COVID-19 rose to 13, but According to the Alabama Department of Public Health, other deaths are still being investigated. The state has a process for reviewing deaths before adding them to the official count.

The Department of Public Health said a department physician reviews the records of COVID-19 patients to determine whether a death should be attributed to the virus. There are almost 1,000 COVID-19 cases within the state, with 270 of those cases in Jefferson County. Calhoun County has nine cases and Etowah and Talladega counties are currently at seven cases each.