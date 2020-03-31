Walmart & Sam’s Club to Check Workers Temperatures Daily

Walmart and Sam’s Club will begin screening its employees for Coronavirus symptoms in an attempt to stop the spread of the virus. The retail giants announced that they will begin to take workers’ temperatures on a daily basis to check for fevers. Employees will also be asked questions to help assess the status of their health.

Any associate with a temperature of 100 degrees will be asked to go home and seek medical treatment. They will be paid for reporting to work, but won’t be able to return until they are fever free for at least three days. The retailers also say they will provide masks and gloves to employees who ask, as long as supplies are available.