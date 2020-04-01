FDA Calls for Heartburn Drug to be Pulled from Market

A medication drug used to prevent or treat heartburn is being pulled from the shelves for possibly containing elements that could cause cancer. The Food and Drug Administration is calling on manufacturers to immediately pull the drug known as Zantac from the market after an on-going investigation found a containment in the medications could cause cancer if stored at higher than normal temperatures.

This investigation includes both prescription and over-the-counter products. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the FDA warns people not to return the medicines to a “drug-take-back location,” but to follow disposal instructions recommended by the FDA.