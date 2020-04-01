Five Passenger Limit for Anniston Calhoun Transit System
Changes are being made to local transportation services in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19. There will now be a 5 passenger limit on the Anniston Calhoun Transit System buses.
Also, the City of Anniston says that fares are currently being waived, and Paratransit and Demand Response services will continue to provide essential transportation trips. These temporary changes will remain in effect until further notice.
