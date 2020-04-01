GSCC’s Sonography Program Receives Accreditation

Gadsden State Community College’s Sonography Program has officially been awarded initial accreditation. Class is still in session for several students in the Diagnostic Medical Sonography Program at Gadsden State, despite the COVID-19 pandemic. Gadsden State is the only college in the state that offers a comprehensive DMS program that covers abdomen, OBGYN, and vascular in one associate degree program.

With classes now online, students have had to adjust from being in a hands-on classroom to watching online lectures and have class discussions on ZOOM. Program Director Rebecca Southern says there has been a lot of challenging changes, but she expects the program to continue moving forward. While some students thought the transition to online classes was going to be easier, others quickly understood the challenges they could face. Students explained why the ZOOM Video Communication App has been essential during this transition.

Southern says she continues to encourage her students everyday despite the untimely transition. Gadsden State President Doctor Martha Lavender says the program will participate in another evaluation no later than 2025.