Today is National Census Day and it’s important for every Alabamian to make your vote count. The Complete Count Committee wants to encourage everyone to complete the census while taking note of some important dates during the 2020 Census period. Today is just Census Day, a key reference date for the 2020 Census but not a deadline. Between April 16th through June 19th, Census takers will work with administrators at colleges, senior centers, prisons, and other facilities that house large groups of people to make sure everyone is counted.

April 29th through May first is when the Census Bureau will count people who are experiencing homelessness. People included in this count will be from shelters, soup kitchens, on the streets and at non sheltered locations.

May 27th through August 14th, Census takers will interview homes that haven’t responded to the 2020 Census. And in December, the Census Bureau will deliver apportionment counts to the President and Congress. Visit my2020census.gov to complete your portion of the Census.