Oxford City Schools Food Distribution for Students

Students enrolled in Oxford City Schools can pick up meals this Friday between noon and 1 p.m. During that time, students will be able to get meals from the following locations, Coldwater Elementary parking lot, the FEMA Building in Hobson City, and the Dwelling Place Church located off Day Street.

Anyone wanted to donate food items for students will be allowed to do so on Mondays and Wednesdays from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. at the Oxford High School Cafeteria.