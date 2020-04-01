Statewide Confirmed COVID-19 Cases and Deaths

The number of people infected with COVID-19 has surpassed one-thousand while more deaths are continuing to be attributed to this virus. According to the Alabama Department of Public Health, there are 17 reported deaths in the state from COVID-19. This means that 28 people who have tested positive to the coronavirus, have died, but officials are investigating to determine if the cause of death is a result from COVID-19.

Updates show that 11 of the state’s 67 counties have reported at least one death. The number of COVID-19 cases in Calhoun County continues to rise as well as data shows that 11 people currently have tested positive. Etowah County has reported 10 cases so far.