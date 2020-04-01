Talladega College Postpones Commencement & Alumni Weekend
Thursday, April 2, 2020
COVID-19 has forced more colleges and universities to cancel or postpone their graduation ceremonies and other traditional events. Talladega College has postponed its annual Commencement ceremony and Alumni Weekend celebration until August 14th through the 16th.
The weekend will not only consist of a graduation ceremony, but also a dedication of the student center that has been named in honor of the college’s 20th president, Doctor Billy Hawkins.
