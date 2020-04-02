First Reported COVID-19 Death in Etowah County

Etowah County has its first “reported” COVID-19 death, according to Gadsden-Etowah County Emergency Management Agency Director Deboarh Gaither. This comes less than 24 hours after the county opened its first drive-thru COVID-19 testing site that administered tests to more than 100 people. Etowah County currently has 13 confirmed COVID-19 cases. Gaither wants to remind people to take appropriate actions like social distancing, using good hygiene, and minimizing exposure to those who may be sick.

The Alabama Department of Public Health reports there are 1,261 confirmed cases of COVID-19 statewide. The death toll still stands at 17, however, there are now 32 reported deaths are still under investigation. So far, more than 8,600 Alabamaians have been tested for the virus.