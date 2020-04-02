GSCC Offers WiFi Hotspots to Students

Gadsden State Community College refuses to let COVID-19 stop its students from learning. The local college is offering WiFi hotspots to its students who are enrolled in classes this semester. According to President Doctor Martha Lavender, hotspots have been installed for students to use in parking lots on all three campuses. With spring semester being forced to transition to online lessons, some students were left without having access to wifi services. Doctor Lavender believes it’s important that Gadsden State does whatever is necessary to assist students while practicing social distancing to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

WiFi hotspot locations are at the Computer Science Building on the Ayers Campus in Anniston, the Academic Building at Gadsden State Cherokee in Center, and at Browder Hall on the Wallace Drive Campus in Gadsden. The hotspots are available seven days a week from 7:30 a.m. until 10 p.m. Security will patrol the hotspot areas to enhance safety for students. It’s important that students stay in their vehicles at all times while using the hotspots.