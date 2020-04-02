Gov. Kay Ivey “No Shelter In Place”

Despite the growing number of COVID-19 deaths and people infected with the virus, Alabama Governor Kay Ivey is not ready to issue a shelter-in-place order. A spokesperson for the governor’s office said Wednesday that the state has already taken aggressive action to cut the spread of coronavirus.

Alabama’s “safer at home” policy urges people to stay at home, but it does not order them to do so. The governor’s office said it is not ruling out anything in the future, but that Governor Ivey hopes the state will not have to issue a shelter-in-place order.