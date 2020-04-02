JSU to Close Campus Buildings and Summer Classes to be Held Online

Jacksonville State University has announced that all summer classes will be held online to protect the health and safety of faculty, staff, and students. The university has also decided to close most academic and administrative buildings until further notice. All athletic facilitates including the fields, are closed as well.

The university’s residence halls and apartments will close for the remainder of the school year on April 7th. Student residents will receive a prorated credit and will be released from summer housing leases⁠. Several options are under consideration for Gamecock Orientation this summer and a decision will be announced by May 4th.⁠